Jimmy Garoppolo evaluates own performance in 49ers' 2-1 start

Jimmy G learns from good, bad of 49ers' first three games

SANTA CLARA -- 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been up-and-down through three games this season.

His starts have been indisputably down.

In Week 1, it was a fumbled snap and turnover on the first play. The next game featured three consecutive three-and-outs. On Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the 49ers fell behind 17-0.

"It really comes down to getting the play run the right way. I think just little details with it," Garoppolo said on Wednesday, as the 49ers began practice to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

"Even if they show us something that we haven't really planned for as an offense, we still have to be able to execute it. So I think there's a million little things that we’ve got to do, coaches, players, but at the end of the day it's all of us working together.”

Overall, Garoppolo's production has been about what 49ers fans would expect. And it seems it is pretty close to what he expects, too.

He described his performance in the 49ers' 30-28 loss to the Packers as "pretty good." Garoppolo completed 25 of 40 pass attempts for 257 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also lost a fumble on a sack.

"The turnovers, obviously, got to eliminate those, but just the way we battled in the second half, gave ourselves a chance at the end," Garoppolo said. "As an offense, you don't want to have to do that, drive down at the end of the game and be in that situation.

"We would've liked to perform better in the first half, but there was a lot of positives to take out of that. So there's good and bad that you take from it.”

Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers' offense down the field for the go-ahead touchdown -- a 12-yard scoring pass to Kyle Juszczyk -- with :37 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, that left Aaron Rodgers enough time to move the Packers into position for the game-winning field goal.

"Hindsight is 20/20," Garoppolo said. "Yeah, would've loved to run it down to one second, but you're toeing that line of you’ve got them on their heels. We were going with some tempo. It's a tough line to play with, but yeah, I wish I would have let some time run off the clock, wish Juice would have gotten tackled at the 1, but it is what it is.”

Garoppolo averaged 250 yards passing through the first three games while completing 67.4 percent of his pass attempts with four touchdowns and one interception. His passer rating is 101.4.

"We're going with our starting quarterback, who I think is playing very well," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

