Jimmy Garoppolo on New England return: A cool week, a lot of emotions

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had an enjoyable walk down memory lane on Sunday.

The 2014 Patriots second-round pick was back in New England for the first time since being traded to his current team during the 2017 season. It was a successful return engagement.

Garoppolo threw for 277 yards and the 49ers rolled to a 33-6 win that improved their record to 4-3 on the season. He was asked after the game how it felt to get a win in his former place of employment.

“Yeah, it was a cool week,” Garoppolo said during his press conference. “Just a lot of emotions, a lot of memories. Especially coming back here, seeing the same stadium, hearing the same songs they used to play, a lot of memories came back. A lot of emotions out there. But it was a fun night.”

Sunday’s win was the second in a row for the 49ers after Garoppolo struggled against the Eagles in his Week 5 return from an ankle injury. Garoppolo said he feels the team is “in a good spot right now” and they’ll need to remain sharp to keep the winning streak going against Seattle next weekend.

