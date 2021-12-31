It looks like Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be starting for the 49ers on Sunday due to his thumb injury.

But head coach Kyle Shanahan left the door open for Garoppolo to play in the contest against Houston.

After he didn’t practice all week, Garoppolo is doubtful with his thumb injury. But because he hasn’t been ruled out, Shanahan didn’t definitively declare No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance the starter for Sunday’s game.

“I’m not ready to announce that,” Shanahan said in his Friday press conference. “Jimmy’s not out, so I’m holding out hope.”

Garoppolo injured his thumb during last Thursday’s loss to the Titans. Shanahan noted that San Francisco wanted to hold back on Garoppolo throwing until Saturday or before the game on Sunday. The head coach also said Lance had a good week of practice.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is questionable for the contest. He hasn’t played since Week 13.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is also doubtful. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) are out.

Jimmy Garoppolo doubtful for Sunday with thumb injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk