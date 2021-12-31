Jimmy Garoppolo doubtful, Elijah Mitchell questionable for 49ers vs. Texans

The 49ers will likely go into Week 17 with rookie Trey Lance as the starting quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo is officially listed as ‘doubtful’ with a thumb injury that held him out of practice all week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Texans.

If he is ruled out, this would be the second missed game for Garoppolo this season. He was also absent in Week 5 when the 49ers visited the Cardinals.

Here’s the full status report for Week 17:

Out

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

No surprises in this group, but Greenlaw did return to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday. That opens the door for his return in the season finale. We’ll have to wait until next week for more information on that.

Doubtful

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s holding out hope Garoppolo will be able to play Sunday. That feels like a pipe dream. He didn’t practice all week.

Questionable

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

This is great news for San Francisco. Mitchell hurt his knee in Week 13 and only returned to practice this week. Their offense is better when he’s on the field.

