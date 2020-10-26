How Jimmy Garoppolo dominated Patriots with play action in 49ers' win

Master of disguise: Jimmy G dominated Pats with play action originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The storyline going into Sunday's 49ers vs. New England Patriots matchup was all about Jimmy Garoppolo returning to Gillette Stadium and facing his former team. In reality, Week 7 turned into Kyle Shanahan putting on a coaching clinic with Bill Belichick and the Patriots being blown out, 33-6.

Shanahan once again set up his quarterback for success with short passes. Garoppolo started the game off 7-for-7 before being intercepted. He finished the day completing 20 of his 25 pass attempts for 277 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns.

As the 49ers ran all over the Patriots, Garoppolo nearly was perfect on play-action passes in the win. He used paly action on 16 of his 26 dropbacks, according to Next Gen Stats. That's the second-highest rate in a game over the last five seasons. And he completed 14 of his 15 pass attempts on play action.

But 92 percent of pass yards on play action came after the catch.

Jimmy Garoppolo used play action on 16 of 26 dropbacks (61.5%, the 2nd-highest rate in a game over the last 5 seasons).



Garoppolo completed 14/15 passes using play action, with 92% of his yards coming after the catch.#SFvsNE | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/u7nWqpWk62 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 25, 2020

Led by Jeff Wilson Jr.'s 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, the 49ers rushed for 197 yards. Shanahan became the master of disguise, mixing run plays with play action. With the 49ers slashing New England's defense on the ground, 49ers receivers were wide open -- having five-plus yards of separation -- on 10 of Garoppolo's pass attempts off play action.

The 49ers used play action to create space on short passes for their skill position players, with 10 of his 15 attempts (67%) targeting "wide open" receivers (5+ yards of separation).#SFvsNE | #FTTB — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 25, 2020

Garoppolo isn't a picture perfect quarterback, and Shanahan knows that. Instead of making his quarterback step outside of his skill set, the coach knows exactly how to feed off his strong run game and get the ball into the hands of playmakers like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

After their dominant win over the Patriots, the 49ers now are very much alive and back in the playoff hunt as they continue their tough schedule. Shanahan will continue looking to set his QB up for success, and Garoppolo simply will stay focused on getting wins for San Francisco.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast