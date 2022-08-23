Jimmy Garoppolo 'doing great' as 49ers weigh QB's uncertain future

Jimmy G 'doing great' as Shanahan claims 'any scenario possible' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Tuesday made their penultimate set of roster moves until getting down to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues to be a presence on a side field -- and part of the team’s current 80-man roster -- as he goes through daily throwing sessions to rebuild arm strength after shoulder surgery in March.

Garoppolo was seen going through a lengthy throwing session Tuesday with 49ers director of reconditioning Ryan Donahue.

Center Daniel Brunskill, who is not practicing due to a hamstring injury, was on the side field to snap the ball to Garoppolo.

“He’s doing great,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said of Garoppolo.

San Francisco is holding onto Garoppolo, who does not have a playbook, attend team meetings or travel with the team for preseason games.

The 49ers appear determined to hold onto Garoppolo at least until next Tuesday’s cut to 53 players.

Could the 49ers hold onto Garoppolo past that date?

“I don’t know what I’ll do that day,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “(We’ll) probably decide when it comes.

“I think any scenario is possible.”

The 49ers appear ready to go with Trey Lance as the starter and Nate Sudfeld as the backup. Rookie Brock Purdy is playing well enough to at least make the 49ers consider keeping a third quarterback on the roster.

Garoppolo does not figure to be on the 49ers’ roster -- a move that would create an immediate savings of $25.5 million on the salary cap.

At this point it appears unlikely any team would trade for Garoppolo.

The Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are among the teams that could be interested when or if the 49ers release him and he becomes a free agent.

