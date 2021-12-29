Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t need surgery, has a chance play this week

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a right thumb injury that head coach Kyle Shanahan called a sprain earlier this week and he revisited that description when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

A report after Shanahan spoke this week indicated that Garoppolo tore a ligament and chipped a bone. Shanahan said Wednesday that he was told Garoppolo suffered a Grade III sprain of a ligament and that the ligament pulled off a “fleck” of bone when it was injured.

Shanahan said that the chipped bone isn’t as significant as the sprain and that Garoppolo doesn’t need surgery to repair the injury. He also said that the quarterback has a chance to play this week and that he could take part in practice on Wednesday.

“The trainer’s taking him out right now to see what he can do, and could be limited today and if not we’ll try again tomorrow,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Trey Lance will start against the Texans in Week 17 if Garoppolo can’t play. The 49ers can clinch a playoff berth with a win and help from others. If they don’t, they’ll try again in Week 18 against the Rams.

