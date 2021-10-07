The 49ers’ official injury report confirmed what was anticipated: Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice again Thursday. He remains out with a strained right calf.

It does not bode well for Garoppolo’s availability for Sunday’s key NFC West game against the Cardinals.

If Garoppolo can’t play, rookie Trey Lance will make his first career start.

Tight end George Kittle (calf), defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring), defensive back K’Waun Williams (calf) and defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee) also didn’t practice. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead took a rest day.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and cornerback Josh Norman (chest) remained limited Thursday.

