Jimmy Garoppolo details how Kyle Shanahan has matured as 49ers play-caller

There have been many opinions about 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling since he first arrived in the Bay, from those who believe he’s an offensive mastermind to others that think his decisions are too conservative as of late.

But if you ask his longtime quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it’s more nuanced than that.

“I think [a change in play-calling style] kind of just comes from being a head coach for a while, maturity,” Garoppolo told reporters Thursday. “You’re growing as a head coach, we all do as players. I think you’re just always trying to get better.”

The 49ers in recent seasons have been known to boast one of the most foreboding defenses in the NFL, and Garoppolo explained that Shanahan’s recent evolution toward a simpler game plan on offense might be a result of that defensive prowess.

“When you have a defense playing like we got and we’ve had in the past, that’s probably the smart thing to do sometimes,” Garoppolo continued. “It’s one of those things you just have to feel the situation, feel the game and whatever it takes to win, that’s the smart thing to do.”

Shanahan is more familiar with the 49ers’ personnel than anyone, and there’s no denying he has a bevy of offensive weapons at his disposal -- even before the trade in late October that brought Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco.

But fans and pundits alike have whispered about Shanahan’s more conservative play-calling since the 49ers fell to 3-3 after their Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Some blame Shanahan, while others, like Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, believe it could be due to a lack of trust between the coach and his signal-caller.

But since Week 6, the 49ers have improved to a 7-4 record and sit atop the NFC West thanks to their stellar defense and the Shanahan-Garoppolo tandem taking advantage of a multifaceted offense.

During their current four-game win streak, there have been games where the 49ers are propelled to victory thanks to an onslaught of touchdowns from nearly all of their offensive pieces (see their win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City).

But in some instances, like their 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, San Francisco has relied on its defense to pull out the win.

Every game is different, and Garoppolo made it clear he can count on Shanahan to call the right play in any situation.

