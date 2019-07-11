Jimmy Garoppolo describes how Rob Gronkowski and George Kittle are similar

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2018 NFL season, and more success likely is in store for him in 2019 with franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returning from major knee surgery.

Garoppolo's first campaign with the 49ers was cut short when he tore his ACL in Week 3. Despite not having a top-tier quarterback throwing him the ball, Kittle still managed to rank among the league's top tight ends with 88 receptions for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Playing alongside a top-tier tight end is not an unfamiliar scenario for Garoppolo, who, when he played, had the luxury of targeting Rob Gronkowski during their three seasons as teammates on the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo recently was asked by The Sporting News to compare Kittle and Gronkowski. Here's what the 27-year-old quarterback said:

There are a lot of similarities - on the field and a little bit off the field, too (laughs). George is tremendous. The energy he brings every day, how he goes about his business - he's always having fun while he's doing it. Very similar to Gronk, they both enjoy what they do. It makes everything more enjoyable. It's fun to be around, and it's contagious. To have a guy like that makes our team so much closer as well as much better.

Gronkowski retired in March after a nine-year career that soon will be honored in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is the leader to overtake Gronk as football's best tight end, but Kittle could mount a serious challenge with a strong 2019 season.

Kittle and Garoppolo have the potential to be one of the best QB/TE tandems in the league, and it's one of many reasons why 49ers fans are fired up for the coming season.

