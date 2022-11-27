Jimmy Garoppolo debuts his version of viral Dak Prescott hip twist

Jimmy G debuts his version of Dak's viral hip twist warmup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's hips were nothing if not fluid heading into the 49ers' matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers quarterback debuted his version of the viral hip twist that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made famous in a pregame warmup three years ago.

Jimmy G doing his own version of the Dak Prescott hip warm-ups? ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/WFaMsGQR1h — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 27, 2022

Prescott's twist is much more forceful with a wider rotation, while Garoppolo's is quicker and rapid-fire like a move from a Shakira music video.

Those hips, in fact, do not lie.

