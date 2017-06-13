Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with minor leg injury

An apparent leg injury limited Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during practice Tuesday. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Garoppolo rode the exercise bicycle while the team ran and later missed his regular reps during drills.

Reiss said the injury appeared to happen at last week’s mandatory minicamp. Third-stringer Jacoby Brissett took extra reps in Garoppolo’s absence.

While Garoppolo’s injury isn’t a major concern now, it could give pause to a team interested in signing Garoppolo to a long-term deal. Garoppolo is in the final year of his rookie contract, scheduled to make $820,077 in base salary as Tom Brady’s backup. He has been the subject of both trade and extension rumors this offseason.

But Garoppolo played only six quarters during Brady’s four-game suspension last season after injuring his right shoulder in a Week 2 game against Miami. Garoppolo has played in 17 games, completing 63 of 94 passes for 690 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.