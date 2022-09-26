Jimmy Garoppolo, Dan Orlovsky's eerily similar lines after safety mishap

Jimmy G's stats eerily similar to Orlovsky's after safety gaff originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' Week 3 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High is one the team would like to forget.

What's more, along with committing a safety, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had an eerily similar stat line to former Detroit Lions signal-caller Dan Orlovsky.

Seeing Garoppolo commit a safety was agonizing for 49ers fans, but it was much to the delight of NFL Twitter.

Naturally, Orlovsky was more than elated to see another QB make the same blunder he made back in 2008. For context, the Lions lost the game 12-10 after Orlovsky infamously ran out of the back of the end zone for a safety against the Minnesota Vikings.

IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER



FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

Not only was Garoppolo getting flamed on Twitter by fans, but the Broncos' social media team decided to take a dig at the 49ers' 30-year-old quarterback with one of his famous sayings.

In all, it was a tough situation for San Francisco's quarterback and a game the 49ers would love to quickly expunge from their memories.

Their next chance to turn things around is their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football.

