Jimmy Garoppolo could miss time with back injury

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo exited Sunday's win over the Patriots with a back injury. He quickly went from being doubtful to return to out to on the way to a hospital in an ambulance.

He could now miss time due to whatever specific injury he sustained.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Garoppolo could miss time as a result of the situation. The Raiders visit the Bears on Sunday.

Tests were run, apparently to rule out possible internal injuries. Although it's believed that he avoided anything serious, he could be unable to play in Week 7.

The Raiders have not said much about Garoppolo's condition, beyond the fact that he was taken to the hospital, that he has a back injury, and that tests were being run.

Even though veteran Brian Hoyer replaced Garoppolo on Sunday, Rapoport notes that rookie Aidan O'Connell could start in Garoppolo's absence. O'Connell started in Week 4, when the Raiders lost to the Chargers, 24-17. Garoppolo missed the game with a concussion.