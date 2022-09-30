Jimmy Garoppolo 'cool' with Kyle Shanahan, downplays viral lip-reading clip

Jimmy G downplays viral lip-reading clip, is 'cool' with Shanahan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There is no need to sound the alarm bells, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan are just fine.

After a clip of Garoppolo muttering something to himself as he walked off the field in San Francisco's loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3 went viral, internet sleuths attempted to figure out what a clearly frustrated Garoppolo was saying. Long story short, it was much ado about nothing.

In speaking to reporters on Thursday, Shanahan downplayed the speculation, which he referred to as a "joke." The Athletic's Matt Barrows showed Garoppolo the video shortly after and the veteran quarterback couldn't remember what he was saying in the moment. Garoppolo spoke to reporters on Friday, where he again was asked about the video and again downplayed whatever might have been said.

"I've heard about this clip," Garoppolo told reporters Friday. I don't know, I can't read lips. I'm sure I've said a lot worse things on the field than that, so I'm glad they caught that rather than something else. I'm not sure exactly what I was saying, but it is what it is."

Garoppolo also provided reassurance that his relationship with Shanahan is just fine, despite the outside speculation.

"You say a lot of things in the heat of battle that you hope people don't hear," Garoppolo added. "But no, me and Kyle are cool, we really are. We've been through lots of different types of seasons, this being no different. We're early on in the season still so we have to find our identity, me and Kyle obviously working and getting on the same page more and more. It's a long process."

There's really nothing more to this story. Nobody, even Garoppolo, knew what he said in the clip and, by all accounts, his relationship with Shanahan appears to be just fine.

