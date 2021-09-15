Jimmy Garoppolo confident, says game is 'slowing down for me'

Confident Jimmy G says games is 'slowing down for me' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. -- Jimmy Garoppolo believes he is up to speed better than at any point during his time with the 49ers.

Why does he feel that way?

“It’s slowing down for me out there,” Garoppolo said as the 49ers returned to practice Wednesday at the Greenbrier resort to begin preparations to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Garoppolo completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 314 yards and one interception in the 49ers’ 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

He said he felt things went smoothly for it being the first game of the season in a road stadium.

“I think just overall seeing the picture of the defense, the smooth operation from the huddle to the line, all that stuff just comes with experience and having run it through practice, through preseason throughout the games,” Garoppolo said. “It’s all starting to add up now.”

Garoppolo had what was universally regarded as his best training camp since coming to the 49ers in a 2017 midseason trade from the New England Patriots.

This was a tumultuous offseason for Garoppolo, who was informed on March 26 that the 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall to select a quarterback who will eventually replace him. Garoppolo rose to the challenge.

Coach Kyle Shanahan opted to stick with Garoppolo over rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Garoppolo raised the level of his game in order to keep Lance as just a complementary player to open the season.

“(I’m) starting to see it a lot better than I did in the past, and just calling it as a whole, feeling the rhythm of Kyle, the offense,” Garoppolo said. “We still got a long way to go. Don’t get me wrong. But it’s coming along.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast