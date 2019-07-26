Jimmy Garoppolo to be cleared; Jerick McKinnon among 49ers on PUP list

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is cleared for a full workload during training camp, but four other 49ers were placed on the active/physically unable to perform list as the club reported to training camp on Friday.

Running back Jerick McKinnon had a flare-up in his rehabilitation from his ACL injury of last summer but should be ready to practice in training camp soon, 49ers general manager John Lynch said.

Center Weston Richburg (knee and quadriceps), safety Jimmie Ward (collarbone) and tight end Garrett Celek (back) were also placed on the active PUP list.

The 49ers hope Richburg will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season after undergoing extension offseason surgery. The club expects Ward to return to practice leading up the second week of the exhibition season when the team will hold joint workouts with the Denver Broncos.

Celek is a likely candidate to open the season on PUP and is expected to miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season.

Shanahan said he believes it's a foregone conclusion that Garoppolo, who is scheduled for his physical later in the day, will be cleared for full work. Garoppolo, who sustained a torn left ACL in a Week 3 loss at Kansas City last season, participated in 7-on-7 drills during training camp.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander, whom the 49ers signed as a free agent after his final season in Tampa Bay was cut short due to a torn ACL, is cleared to practice. The 49ers will bring him along slowly, and both he and Garoppolo will not play in the exhibition opener vs. Dallas.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo and LB Kwon Alexander will not play in exhibition opener vs. Cowboys, Kyle Shanahan said. After that, the #49ers will decide how best to use them in remainder of the preseason to get them ready for Week 1. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 26, 2019

The 49ers' first preseason game against the Cowboys is on Aug. 10.

