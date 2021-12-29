Jimmy Garoppolo has chance to play vs. Texans with Grade 3 thumb sprain

Jimmy Garoppolo can’t be ruled out for the 49ers just yet as they begin their preparations for the Houston Texans. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Garoppolo on Wednesday both spoke to reporters and provided some clarity on the thumb injury the quarterback sustained in the team’s loss to the Titans.

Per Shanahan, Garoppolo is dealing with a Grade 3 sprain in his thumb where the ligament tore away from the bone and took a small chip of bone with it. Garoppolo said the injury happened late in the second quarter Thursday night when he was sacked by Titans DL Denico Autry.

The injury won’t require surgery and Garoppolo will test out his thumb before Wednesday’s practice. How his pre-practice session goes will determine how much he participates when the rest of the team comes out. It’ll be the first time the quarterback tries throwing since Thursday.

Garoppolo said he feels good about playing Sunday against the Texans and he’s confident he’ll be ready to play. He’ll just need to ensure he can do everything he normally does with the the football.

Shanahan on a Monday conference call indicated he’ll decide whether Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance starts based on how effective Garoppolo is while throwing with the sprained thumb.

The 49ers and Texans kick off at 1:05 pm Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.