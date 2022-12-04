The Dolphins needed only one play to get on the board against the 49ers. But now San Francisco has an injury concern at quarterback.

Brock Purdy has entered the game at quarterback for San Francisco after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury at the end of the team’s first drive.

Garoppolo was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third-and-6, which forced the team to settle for a 47-yard field goal. Garoppolo was then examined in the medical tent before he was taken to the locker room on a cart.

The 49ers announced that he’s questionable to return.

Purdy has appeared in three games so far this year, completing 4-of-9 passes for 66 yards.

The Dolphins jumped out to their lead with a one-play, 75-yard drive to open the scoring. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit receiver Trent Sherfield over the middle with a short pass and the receiver used his speed to blow past the rest of the San Francisco defense to score.

Miami holds a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter.

Jimmy Garoppolo carted to locker room, questionable to return with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk