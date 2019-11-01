Jimmy Garoppolo has a career-best four touchdown passes

Jimmy Garoppolo threw nine touchdown passes in the first seven games. He has four tonight.

The 49ers quarterback twice had thrown three touchdown passes in a game, including against Cincinnati in Week Two. He had never thrown four in a game.

His touchdowns have gone to four different receivers, with George Kittle, Kendrick Bourne, Emmanuel Sanders and Dante Pettis all scoring. Three of the touchdowns came on third down and another on fourth down.

Pettis’ 21-yard touchdown catch with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter increased the 49ers’ lead to 28-14.

The Cardinals cut their deficit to seven points on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to KeeSean Johnson with 9:01 remaining in the third quarter.

Garoppolo is 22-of-28 for 252 yards.