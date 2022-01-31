Jimmy Garoppolo 'can't believe' injuries held up through playoff run

Jimmy G 'can't believe' injuries held up through playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo danced around questions about his injured thumb and shoulder throughout the 49ers' playoff run, but opened up about the pain to Bally Sports' Mike Silver after the loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

“Now I can say the truth,” Garoppolo told Bally Sports. “Every play, I feel it. But we made it through.

“I can’t believe this s--- held up, to be completely honest with you,” Garoppolo said, gesturing toward his tender thumb. “The thumb, the shoulder … all of it. It was one thing after another. … Every time I threw. It was a lot.”

Garoppolo hurt the thumb in the 49ers' loss to the Tennesee Titans on Dec. 23, and sat out the team's win the following week over the Houston Texans. Jimmy G returned for the regular-season finale win over the Rams in Week 18, and did just enough for the 49ers to win three consecutive win-or-go-home games before Sunday's NFC title game.

In the wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys, Garoppolo went down hard on a hit and was diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder. The shoulder didn't appear on the injury report for the NFC Championship Game, but clearly Garoppolo still was dealing with some pain Sunday.

Over three playoff games, Garoppolo was 43-of-74 passing (58.1 percent) for 535 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. That final interception likely was the final play of Garoppolo's tenure with the 49ers, as all signs point to Trey Lance being handed the reins next season.

Garoppolo expressed uncertainty about his future in his postgame comments, and was battling emotions as he looks toward what should be a busy offseason for his representation.

“It’s impressive what we accomplished and obviously we came up short, but it was a fun year,” Garoppolo said. “That’s kind of our year in a nutshell. We were 3-5 at one point. People wrote us off but we kept fighting. It’s what good teams do. It’s what tight brothers do and I got no regrets from this year.”

