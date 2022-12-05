Jimmy Garoppolo out for year with broken foot

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is done for the 2022 season.

Garoppolo left Sunday’s win over the Dolphins with a foot injury early in the first half and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Garoppolo broke his left foot. Shanahan said that the injury will end Garoppolo’s season.

Garoppolo took over as the 49ers starter after Trey Lance broke his ankle, so the team is now down to third-stringer Brock Purdy. Purdy went 25-of-37 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 33-17 win. They’ll work to get Purdy up to speed for his first start against the Buccaneers next Sunday.

Shanahan was aked about the prospect of Lance returning last month and said he hasn’t “been told there’s a chance, so I think things would have to be pretty drastic.” Sunday’s development was certainly a drastic one and there are sure to be more questions about the possibility of Lance getting back on the field this year.

Jacob Eason is on the practice squad and will likely move up to the No. 2 role unless the 49ers have eyes on a street free agent or someone on another team’s practice squad.

