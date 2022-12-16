How Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy made NFL history in 49ers' win streak

How Jimmy G, Purdy made NFL history in 49ers' win streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have come a long way since they were 3-4 and at a crossroads midway through the 2022 NFL season.

Since then, they've put together a seven-game winning streak, with the latest a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

While the 49ers' defense will earn most of the praise for San Francisco's impressive run, another aspect is that Brock Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo haven't turned over the football.

OptaSTATS noted that, during the win streak, the 49ers' starting quarterbacks have zero fumbles and zero interceptions. It's a cliché, but taking care of the football has helped the 49ers ensure they won't beat themselves.

Furthermore, the 49ers are the first team in NFL history to go undefeated with no interceptions or fumbles by their starting quarterbacks over a seven-game span.

Now, Purdy did throw an interception during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, but the 22-year-old came in relief of Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot, in that game.

But since taking over the starting job from the veteran quarterback, Purdy hasn't put San Francisco's defense in difficult situations by turning over the football, as the former Iowa State signal-caller is playing with poise under center.

Should the 49ers continue to play good defense and take care of the football, any opponent will find it challenging to grab a win over San Francisco.

