Jimmy Garoppolo breaks down two interceptions in 49ers' loss to Seahawks

Jimmy G assesses what happened on two interceptions vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SEATTLE — Jimmy Garoppolo had some good moments but his two interceptions had a huge impact in the 49ers' 30-23 loss to the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Near the end of the first quarter, with the game tied 7-7, Garoppolo and the offense went out on the field for their third drive of the game. On the first play, the 49ers quarterback targeted Trent Sherfield but Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner intercepted the ball while looking like he might have been the intended receiver.

The 49ers defense was able to keep Seattle from gaining any yards on the ensuing drive that ended in a missed field goal. After the game Garoppolo admitted that he was somewhat surprised by the linebacker’s positioning.

“A little bit,” Garoppolo said. “He made a nice play on it. He kind of got lost. There was a big crowd of people and he kind of just popped out of it at the last second. Tip your hat to him he made a nice play on it.”

Kyle Shanahan explained that Garoppolo needed to be a little more patient letting the coverage develop, which would have allowed a cleaner path in getting the ball to his receiver.

“The first one Wagner got back which he does a great job of,” Shanahan said. “Jimmy has to wait for him to go by him. He tried to throw it to the first window and it’s a second window throw.”

Story continues

Garoppolo finished the day completing 20 of his 30 attempts for 299 yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. The quarterback’s No. 1 target was George Kittle, who caught nine of his 12 targets for 181 yards and two scores.

The veteran quarterback has been inconsistent in his play but the good has mostly outweighed the bad. Garoppolo now has eight interceptions and 15 touchdown pass over his 10 starts this season. The 30-year-old's career touchdown to interception ratio is 64 to 32.

Garoppolo’s second interception occurred late in the third quarter on a pas intended for Kittle that was picked by Seattle safety Quandre Diggs. The Seahawks capitalized on the turnover, scoring a touchdown five plays later to give them a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

“Just tough situations,” Garoppolo said. “The second one just got a little greedy with it. Should have been a little smarter and taken the check down but just two tough situations.”

Shanahan agreed that Garoppolo should have taken the check down on the second turnover instead of trying to throw over the coverage but also knows that those two plays weren’t the only reason that his team didn’t leave Seattle with a win.