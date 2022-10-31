Jimmy Garoppolo breaks down pass TD to Christian McCaffrey vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo breaks down pass TD to running back Christian McCaffrey vs. Rams.
Jimmy Garoppolo's TD pass to George Kittle might've been the best throw of his career.
Instant analysis of the Colts' loss to the Commanders on Sunday.
The Rams suffered their eighth consecutive regular-season loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
News and notes from Washington's Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Seattle Seahawks might be leading the NFC West right now, but the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the division.
The Rams talked about "running it back" to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but with a terrible running attack through seven games, they need to find a back now!
The Rams are below .500 after another loss to the 49ers.
How Twitter reacted to the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Commanders.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Christian McCaffrey displayed exactly why San Francisco sent four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for him during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
The Raiders suffered another awful loss Sunday, prompting head coach Josh McDaniels to issue a heartfelt apology to the team's fans.
Shoving someone on the sidelines is never a good idea.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a ''violent'' skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. ''I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,'' Stanley said in a statement. ''On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.
Just one man stands betweenBillBelichickand the record for the most head coaching wins in NFL history.
The New York Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13, in Week 8 and here's how Giants Twitter reacted to the loss.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.