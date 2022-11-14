Jimmy Garoppolo, Brandon Staley weigh in on 49ers' win over Chargers in Week 10
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley weigh in on 49ers' win over Chargers in Week 10.
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the Minnesota Viking dramatic overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, and debate if Josh Allen is too aggressive for his own good and the good of the Bills Super Bowl hopes.
The Chargers played hard against the 49ers on Sunday night and led the game into the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t finish the job. The 49ers scored nine points in the final eight minutes to secure a 22-16 win and it was hard not to wonder if things would have played out differently had the [more]
Buffalo has lost two straight, but oddsmakers aren't souring on them just yet.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
Prescott said both Dalton Schultz and CeeDee Lamb committed the same error on his 2 interceptions; he and Lamb corrected it for an OT catch. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the 49ers host the Chargers in week 10.
The Browns are back in the running for a fourth round pick as the Panthers turn back to Baker Mayfield this Sunday.
The Vikings found another unique way to win
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
How dramatic were the Chiefs’ run-game improvements from a week ago? Here are the numbers.
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson‘s start to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys felt like another chapter in an unhappy rookie season, but he and the team were able to turn things around. Watson opened his NFL career by dropping a would-be touchdown against the Vikings and he had two more drops early in Sunday’s game [more]
The Bears' defense couldn't hold a 14-point lead. There was a lot to that went into the defensive collapse, from missed tackles to officiating mistakes. Eddie Jackson is tired of all of it.