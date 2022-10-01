Jimmy Garoppolo believes he, Kyle Shanahan handle accountability well

Jimmy G believes he, Shanahan handle accountability well originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Following the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3 at Empower Field at Mile High, Jimmy Garoppolo received plenty of criticism for his performance.

Garoppolo went 18-for-29 while throwing one touchdown pass and one interception for a quarterback rating of 81.3. But, rather than make excuses for how he played against the Broncos, the 30-year-old was accountable for his performance.

“It starts with me, no matter what — good, bad or indifferent, whatever happens out there, the quarterback and the center are the two guys touching the ball every play,” Garoppolo told reporters in Santa Clara on Friday.

“So, whether it’s good, better and indifferent, it’s on us, and we just have to get better at it. It starts with me, obviously. Yeah, I would always take that. I always have, I always will.”

Garoppolo also noted that he isn’t the only one to stand up and say a mistake was made, as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t need to wait until after the game to let him or anyone else know that an error occurred in a play call.

“Yeah, even on the sidelines sometimes,” Garoppolo added. “I give Kyle a lot of credit for being man enough to do that. But I do the same to him, too. If I mess something up, I’m willing to say it was on me.

“And I think that makes for a good relationship and leads to a good team. I think it starts with us two and carries its way down to the rest of the guys.”

Despite the criticism, it was Garoppolo’s first game of the 2022 NFL season after not playing in the preseason and recovering from offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. The veteran quarterback will attempt to bounce back in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football” at Levi’s Stadium.

