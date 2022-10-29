Jimmy Garoppolo believes 49ers have ‘sense of urgency’ from 3-4 start

Jimmy G believes 49ers have 'sense of urgency' from 3-4 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium isn’t a must-win game, but dropping to 3-5 wouldn’t be an ideal situation for San Francisco.

Nonetheless, at 3-4, the 49ers are attempting to get back to .500, and although there’s plenty of football left in the 2022 NFL season, Jimmy Garoppolo understands that the team cannot dig a hole too deep that they are unable to get out.

“We’re only seven weeks into this thing, so obviously, we’d love to be 7-0, but there’s a lot of football left,” Garoppolo told reporters on Thursday.

“So, it’s one of those things that, whatever the offseason was, we need to get to where we need to get more quickly and just with a sense of urgency. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Last season, the 49ers did climb out of a 3-5 hole to end with a 10-7 record and made it to the 2022 NFC Championship Game. But as the calendar turns to November, Garoppolo knows that the team can play with a sense of urgency due to the leadership group’s experience from past seasons.

“I think it comes from the leaders in the locker room,” Garoppolo added. “I honestly do. It comes from the coaches, too, need to have a sense of urgency, but I think the leaders, we’ve been in similar situations to this.

“I’m not going to say we’ve been in this exact situation, because every year’s different, but we’ve been in difficult spots before, and I think what’s gotten us out of it in the past is just coming together as a team, being together and having that sense of urgency that we need to fix it, we need to fix it now, and it’s worked well for us in the past. We just need to get back to that.”

After the Rams game, the 49ers will have their bye week and will either enter on a high note getting back to .500, or be 3-5, wondering if they can get out of the situation for a second straight season.

