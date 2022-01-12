Jimmy Garoppolo back to somewhat normal as 49ers enter NFL playoffs

Jimmy G back to somewhat normal as 49ers enter playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There is no question this week.

Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback on Sunday when the 49ers open the playoffs on the road against the NFC East-champion Dallas Cowboys.

Garoppolo made it through Sunday's do-or-die regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. And he saved his best for the second half and overtime, as the 49ers rallied from a 17-point deficit for a 27-24 victory in overtime.

Garoppolo was scheduled for limited practice Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. Garoppolo is nursing a torn ligament in his right thumb. Garoppolo completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 316 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against the Rams.

Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who sat the regular-season finale with an elbow injury, is not scheduled to practice Wednesday. However, he appears to be in better position to be available to face the Cowboys on Sunday.

"Trent is better today than he was on Sunday," Shanahan said. "We're still hoping he'll be ready for Sunday."

Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was not scheduled to practice Wednesday but he should not be fine for the game. Mitchell is the 49ers' leading rusher on the season with 963 yards and five touchdowns with a 4.7-yard average.

"Elijah is in the same boat he was in last week," Shanahan said.

The 49ers look to be as healthy as they've been in a while as they enter their playoff game at Dallas.

The 49ers opened the practice window for special-teams player Trenton Cannon, who went on injured reserve after sustaining a concussion in the 49ers' game at Seattle on Dec. 5.

Here is the team's pre-practice participation report:

No practice: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), LT Trent Williams (elbow), TE George Kittle (rest)

Limited: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), S Jaquiski Tartt (knee), P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion), LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

