Jimmy Garoppolo back at 49ers practice, sights set on starting vs. Rams

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took part in a full practice Wednesday afternoon and appears likely to be back in the 49ers' starting lineup Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo started the 49ers' Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins, but coach Kyle Shanahan removed him from the game after a rough first half.

Garoppolo did not look fully recovered from a high right ankle sprain. He threw two poor passes that were intercepted in the final two minutes of the first half. The 49ers lost to the Dolphins, 43-17, at Levi's Stadium.

Shanahan said he will go through much the same process this week with Garoppolo to evaluate him and get him prepared for the team's game against the Rams.

"I thought we did it pretty good last week," Shanahan said. "And that's why I think he was able to get through most of the game and probably could have continued to get through most of the game, but I think it prohibited him from being at his best."

Clearly, there is only so much a team can do with its quarterback in practice to simulate a game environment, and Shanahan must determine how much to push Garoppolo physically.

"We're not going to hit him or anything, but we still have him move, we still do that stuff, but we're not going to tackle him," Shanahan said. "We'll see how he plays, if he gets better or worse from it. But I expect him to get better."

Garoppolo did not experience any physical setbacks in his one half of play against the Dolphins, Shanahan said. And that is a good sign that he should be able to function better this week. Garoppolo sustained a high ankle sprain on Sept. 20 against the New York Jets. He sat out the next two games.

"I expect it to feel a little bit better this week, but also, you never know with a high ankle," Shanahan said. "The only thing that we could test more is tackling him and get him to the ground and that's something we're not going to do.”

The 49ers remain uncommitted at the backup quarterback spot.

Nick Mullens was the backup all of last season and for the first four weeks of this year. But after Mullens struggled in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, C.J. Beathard was promoted to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

"We’ll see out there in the week," Shanahan said. "I'm going to have both of those guys go a little bit. Haven't fully decided that.

"I know Nick got a ton more the last two weeks. C.J. got a lot more last week, but I haven't decided on that, yet. Kind of depends on how Jimmy goes and if he's struggling, I'll make a decision with both of them getting more reps.”

Did not practice

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle), CB Dontae Johnson (groin)

Limited

CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion)

Full participation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), DL D.J. Jones (eye)