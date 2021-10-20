Jimmy Garoppolo back at 49ers practice; Trey Lance unlikely to play vs. Colts

Jimmy G back at practice; Lance unlikely to play vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo believes he will be near 100 percent when the 49ers return to action Sunday night to face the Indianapolis Colts at Levi's Stadium.

The outlook does not look as promising for rookie quarterback Trey Lance, whom coach Kyle Shanahan said is not likely to be available to serve as the team’s backup.

“We were hoping he’d go this week,” Shanahan said of Lance. “(It) doesn’t look like it. He might have a chance at the end of the week, but I’d be surprised.”

Garoppolo and Lance spent their bye week at the team’s practice facility getting treatment and going through physical therapy for their injuries.

Garoppolo sustained a right calf contusion and strain in the first half of the 49ers’ Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks. He sat out the second half of the team’s 28-21 loss, and was inactive when the 49ers played at the Arizona Cardinals the following week.

Lance started and played the entire way in the 49ers’ 17-10 loss to the Cardinals. The next morning he reported left knee soreness to the team’s athletic training staff. He was diagnosed with a mild sprain that was expected to keep him sidelined for one or two weeks.

If Lance is not cleared to play, the 49ers will elevate Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad to serve as the backup to Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was scheduled for limited work during practice Wednesday, while Lance was expected to spend his time with the team's strength and conditioning staff.

“It’s feeling good, feeling real good,” Garoppolo said. “(I’ll) go out there and test it out a little bit, but overall it’s feeling like it’s in the right spot.”

Garoppolo said the injury to his right calf impacted him most when he was pushing off while throwing and any time he was required to make quick movements.

“(I) didn’t want to push it too much last week, but I think during the bye week we really made some big strides, so I’m happy with where it’s at,” he said.

“It’ll get better every day, I think. Test it out on the field and see what it can do, but right now it feels great.”

In other 49ers injury news, left tackle Trent Williams (ankle and elbow) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) were not scheduled to practice on Wednesday.

Nickel back K’Waun Williams was fully cleared to practice and should be back in the 49ers’ lineup on Sunday. Linebacker Marcell Harris got a cast for his fractured thumb and could be available to play against the Colts.

