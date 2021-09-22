How Jimmy Garoppolo has avoided 'weirdness' with Trey Lance

How Jimmy G has avoided 'weirdness' with Lance in QB battle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

From the moment the 49ers traded multiple future first-round picks to be able to select Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the clock on Jimmy Garoppolo's hold on the starting job began ticking. It has never been a matter of if Lance will take over for Jimmy G, only when.

That time has not yet come, though, as Garoppolo has led San Francisco to a 2-0 start after Sunday's 17-11 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Garoppolo made a few big throws when it counted, but his performance overall was nothing to write home about, which naturally resulted in increased public outcry for a quarterback switch.

Despite that pressure-cooked work environment, Garoppolo and Lance have a "really good" relationship. The veteran QB joined "The Rich Eisen Show" on Peacock on Tuesday and explained how he has attempted to avoid any "weirdness" in the quarterback room.

"The way I handle it is I try not to think about it too much," Garoppolo told Rich Eisen. "Kind of go out there, play your game, let the chips fall as they may, and if you do good things on the field, good things will happen to you. So, just got to keep winning games. That's what it's all about in this league. It doesn't matter if it's pretty or ugly. A win's a win."

“Our relationship, I let happen naturally. It’s been good for both of us.”



Sunday's victory certainly wasn't the prettiest performance of Garoppolo's career, and while he knows he is constantly being evaluated with the 49ers' quarterback of the future hot on his tail, he isn't feeling sorry for himself.

"I think, not even just quarterback, I think every position should be evaluated that way," Garoppolo said. "As coaches, they're always looking to improve, and [asking], 'Can we make things better in this situation?' I think every position kind of has that, and that's the competition of the sport that I think brings out the best in everyone.

"So, whenever you've got a situation like this -- or there's a million different situations ... everyone kind of has their story -- but just any type of competition, I truly believe it brings out the best in everyone."

