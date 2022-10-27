How Jimmy Garoppolo can avoid disaster scenarios, Kyle Shanahan believes

Shanahan stresses importance of Jimmy G avoiding disaster scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

During the 49ers’ 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, Jimmy Garoppolo had a crucial interception that contributed to San Francisco's loss.

Garoppolo threw an interception on third-and-3 from the Chiefs’ 5-yard line rather than taking the sack and the offense settling for a field goal. A few days removed from the loss, coach Kyle Shanahan had time to reflect on what transpired during the play.

Shanahan explained that on blitzes, it is much better for Garoppolo to take a sack rather than turn the ball over and give the opposition momentum in what was a tight game until the second half.

“That’s the expectation for any quarterback in this league,” Shanahan told reporters on Monday. “That’s why this league’s very tough to play in as a quarterback. That’s why there’s not 32 of them, but always, good quarterbacks you want them to make plays, you want them to be able to let it rip.

“But sometimes when you have blitz issues and they’re not there the worst-case scenarios has to be a sack and not a pick and that’s one I know he’d love to have back.”

Garoppolo is a veteran quarterback, so he likely understands Shanahan’s message about turning the ball over in crucial situations.

However, playing the Chiefs, the 30-year-old also might know that touchdowns are what will beat Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which is why Garoppolo might have gambled going for the end zone.

The 49ers and Garoppolo will attempt to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and get back to .500 on the season.

