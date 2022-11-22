Jimmy Garoppolo’s 4th TD pass is George Kittle’s 2nd TD vs. Cardinals

Fiesta in Mexico City @gkittle46 📺 : #SFvsAZ on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/YqUpI76vss — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 22, 2022

After a slow Week 10, George Kittle got loose in Week 11 in Mexico City. Kittle had a 39-yard TD early in the game, and then put the exclamation point on a blowout 49ers win with a 32-yard catch-and-run that put San Francisco up 38-10. He’s up to 84 yards and two scores on four receptions. For Jimmy Garoppolo, he’s up to four touchdown passes in an excellent showing.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire