Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers shocking new contract predicted by Donte Whitner

Jimmy G's shocking pay cut forecasted by analyst Whitner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is staying in San Francisco for the 2022 NFL season and NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers analyst Donte Whitner called it.

On Monday, roughly three hours before the news broke of Garoppolo's pay cut, Whitner posted a solution to the 49ers' conundrum.

Lo and behold, that is exactly what happened.

Garoppolo's new deal reportedly could be worth up to $17 million -- based on playtime incentives -- with $6.5 million guaranteed and another $500,000 in roster bonuses.

This agreement also gives the 49ers more time to find a suitable trade partner that works for both sides, despite the contract having no-trade and no-tag clauses. San Francisco could also get a compensatory draft pick in 2024 should Garoppolo sign elsewhere in 2023.

After months of speculation, the new pact quells any rumors regarding Garoppolo, from him landing on the Seattle Seahawks and so on, at least for the time being.

At any rate, expect the upcoming 49ers season to be filled with intrigue.

