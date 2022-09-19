Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers will 'run the table' now, Donte Whitner predicts

Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo.

And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there.

The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition of “Hitner’s Hot Take,” which is nothing new when it comes to the former 49ers safety.

After all, he knew Garoppolo would be on the 49ers’ roster this season before it even happened. Should his latest take pan out, that could prove to be the team’s best decision in years.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say something very bold,” Whitner said after Sunday’s win. “And that bold thing is with Jimmy Garoppolo back at quarterback, I think the 49ers have the chance to run the table.

“Yeah, that’s right: I think they have a chance to go 16-0.”

With Lance out for the season after breaking his ankle against the Seahawks, Garoppolo is the team’s starter moving forward. Is it really possible that he could go the rest of the season without losing a game?

Whitner thinks so, and he explained why.

“The offensive line is playing better. The running game is starting to pick up. You have weapons on the outside like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, the return of George Kittle.

“And Jimmy Garoppolo, who was motivated, accurate, efficient and ready to lead this 49ers team back to the promised land.”

San Francisco is looking for its third NFL playoff appearance in four seasons this year. Going undefeated the rest of the way certainly is a tall ask, but even the odds favor the 49ers more with Garoppolo under center.

Only time will tell if Whitner’s prediction actually comes true -- again.

