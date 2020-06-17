Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers rookie Jauan Jennings working out in Tennessee

Jimmy Garoppolo is making sure he gets in reps with all of his receivers.

Garoppolo has been throwing to Jalen Hurd, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Brandon Aiyuk and Shawn Poindexter in San Jose. At Monday, Deebo Samuel posted a photo of himself going to get in some work with Garoppolo in Nashville and he isn't the only one building chemistry with QB1 in Tennessee. Seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings was catching passes from Garoppolo on Wednesday.

Jauan and Jimmy G putting in work together 💪 pic.twitter.com/4bvDcNzoDj — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 17, 2020

While seventh-round picks normally would struggle to make an NFL roster, there's plenty of reason to believe Jennings has a shot at sticking in Santa Clara. The Tennessee product was projected to be a fourth-round pick prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, but an awful performance at the NFL Scouting Combine sent his stock plummeting.

Jennings posted a 4.72 40-yard dash and a 29-inch vertical which landed in the 11th and third percentiles respectively. But Jennings' value comes in something head coach Kyle Shanahan clearly values -- his ability to forced missed tackles. Jennings has great YAC ability and led Division 1 with 30 missed tackles forced last season ahead of Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and LSU's Justin Jefferson.

Jennings, should he make the roster, profiles as a "Z" at the NFL level. He's a big-body guy with strong hands who can have success in traffic due to his size and strength.

The 49ers already have YAC kings in Samuel, Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle. Garoppolo and Shanahan must both see Jennings' potential. if he can prove his worth during training camp, the 49ers can add another weapon to their growing arsenal.

