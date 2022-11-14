Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers' offense not concerned with fantasy football stats

Jimmy G jokes 49ers' offense not concerned with fantasy stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' offense boasts a few of the most explosive offensive weapons in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey can make any defender miss in the open field. George Kittle can pancake defenders while holding onto the football. Deebo Samuel can do ... both.

But having all those weapons at quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's disposal means it's more difficult for one player to singlehandedly take over the game.

In the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, McCaffrey saw four fewer carries than backup Elijah Mitchell. Kittle caught one pass for 21 yards on two targets. Samuel rushed four times and caught two passes for 24 yards.

"We have a very unselfish team, and I think that's hard to find in the NFL nowadays," Garoppolo said. "Everyone's about individual stats, fantasy points for all the fantasy owners out there. But we’ve got a team, man. I think it showed last week against the [Los Angeles] Rams, guys stepping up in different roles and it just showed again today.

"Guys don't care if they get 10 targets or one target, if we get a W, a W is a W, and that's all we're here for.”

San Francisco fans expecting a monster offensive showing against the Chargers -- considering it was the first time coach Kyle Shanahan had the full playbook open for both McCaffrey and Samuel -- might have been disappointed with the unit's 22 points.

Garoppolo, though, only cares about one number: The win column.

“Tell [the fans] we got the W tonight, and that’s more important than 72 points," Garoppolo said. "No, that's just the style of defense these guys play though. They take away stuff like that and make it hard on you, make you do those 10,15-play drives that we had to do tonight.

"It's not going to be flashy but a W is a W, and I hope the fans are happy with that."

The 49ers spreading the ball around isn't great news for your fantasy football team. McCaffrey won't be claiming the touchdown triple crown every week. Instead, Garoppolo and company are in the business of collecting Ws.

