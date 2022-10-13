Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers' offense getting back in sync but have 'ways to go'

Jimmy G, offense getting back in sync but have 'ways to go' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va., — Jimmy Garoppolo feels more in the groove with his teammates but also knows that the 49ers' offense is not even close to reaching its potential.

The drawback of not being able to participate in OTAs and training camp was evident in Garoppolo’s first few games under center. The veteran quarterback is feeling more in sync with his teammates, contributing to the club’s 30 offensive points in Week 5, but believes the offense is still a work in progress.

“I think it's moving in the right direction,” Garoppolo said on Thursday. “I think we still got a ways to go offensively. We left some points out there on Sunday that we'd like to have back. But the way our defense and special teams are playing right now, we got to keep up with them.”

Every team is dealing with injuries but the 49ers seem to have had more than their fair share. Jaylon Moore has stepped in at left tackle after both Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz have been sidelined with injuries.

In his four appearances, Garoppolo has only been sacked seven times and only twice in the club’s past two contests. The 30-year-old believes that his offensive line doesn’t get the respect it deserves.

“Really impressed,” Garoppolo said about his offensive line. “Like all of us, they got ways to go, but they've been playing great. To mix and match like that with the communication that they have to do in the run game and the pass game, it's tough, and I don't think they get enough credit for it. Those guys are awesome. I love them.”

The offensive line was a significant part of the 49ers putting points on the board in Week 5 but no one is resting on their laurels. Each position group, each player and each coach saw things that needed to be cleaned up in order for their post-season goals to be realized.

Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster has been pleased with the improvement of his linemen as well as the run game as a whole but is making sure that no one believes the work is done.

“All of a sudden you break one run and you make one big play on a throw and the next thing you know, you’re scoring a bunch of points,” Foerster said. “But yet you’ve still got a lot to work on, so I think the overall mood is that it’s nice to win. It’s nice to be a little more productive, but at the same time, I think everybody knows there’s a lot of work still to do.”

