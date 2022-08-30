Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers hope to avoid repeating Lions' history after pay cut

Jimmy G, 49ers hope to avoid repeating Lions' 1992 misfortune originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the NFL world continues to grapple with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's pay cut to stay with the 49ers, he inadvertently also joined history.

Per the Associated Press' Josh Dubow, Garoppolo now joins Erik Kramer as the only quarterbacks since 1992 to start a conference championship game and then be considered a healthy backup the following season.

While it remains to be seen how far new QB1 Trey Lance will lead the 49ers in the 2022 NFL season, fans are hoping that history does not repeat itself.

For context, Kramer and the Detroit Lions reached the 1991 NFC Championship game after finishing that season with a 12-5 record. They lost 41-10 to Washington in the conference title game.

The following season, Rodney Peete was tabbed QB1 over Kramer and the Lions went 5-11, missing the playoffs entirely. After playing in 13 games (eight starts) in 1991, Kramer played in only seven and started three in 1992.

Despite the myriad of questions Garoppolo coming back to 49ers raises as NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco stated, fans have to have faith in what San Francisco's front office is doing.

Regardless, this upcoming season will not be devoid of interesting storylines.

