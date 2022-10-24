Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers 'in good hands' despite Chiefs' rout, Andy Reid says

Reid: Jimmy G, 49ers 'in good hands' despite Chiefs' dominance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo had his hands full with the Kansas City Chiefs' defense during the 49ers' 44-23 loss in Week 7.

San Francisco's offensive line didn't do the veteran quarterback many favors.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey returned to the field after leaving last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a groin injury and allowed four quarterback pressures. Even All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who was playing in his first game in a month, badly was beat off the line of scrimmage on Frank Clark's fourth-quarter sack of Garoppolo in the end zone for a safety.

The 49ers waved their white flag after that.

"Listen, Jimmy's a good football player. It's in every quarterback in this league you want to try to get him off balance," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of the Chiefs' defensive strategy. "He's a veteran, so we are bringing people and he made some nice plays in that second half hitting the hot receiver and to where we stopped doing that."

Kansas City's defense capitalized when it brought the heat.

Per PFF, Garoppolo endured pressure on over one-quarter of his dropbacks. He was sacked five times, including that game-sealing safety, and threw a critical interception in the end zone late in the second quarter.

The veteran was under duress on his eight-yard touchdown strike to Ray-Ray McCloud in the first quarter. Aside from that pass, he competed just 2 of 5 attempts for 19 yards and a pick when pressured.

And it doesn't stop there. Garoppolo had an average of 2.41 seconds to throw per dropback, the fifth-worst mark among quarterbacks in Week 7 (per Next Gen Stats). For reference, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr nearly had another entire second of protection per dropback (3.1 seconds) to lead the league.

Story continues

Reid expects the 49ers' offensive line to be better moving forward.

"The guys that came back will do nothing but get better for [the 49ers]," Reid said. "So I think it's a positive outlook for the 49ers even though this score got away a little bit. I think down the road the Niners are in good hands."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast