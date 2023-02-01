Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers 2023 reunion quickly shut down by Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan quickly shuts down Jimmy G-49ers reunion in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers brace for another offseason highlighted by quarterback controversy, Shanahan and general manager John Lynch cleared up a few things Wednesday.

With both Trey Lance and Brock Purdy working through their respective injuries, fans have wondered if the 49ers should bring in a veteran QB as security following a season with four separate quarterback injuries.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s name has floated around -- again -- among the many other veteran QB possibilities as the 31-year-old is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. However, Shanahan’s response quickly shut down any speculation.

"No," Shanahan firmly said regarding a potential return by Garoppolo. "I don't see any scenario of that."

Around this time last year, the 49ers were ready to trade Garoppolo. But when they weren’t able to finalize a deal, the veteran QB stayed with the team on a reworked contract.

While certainly it helped the team when Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 and Garoppolo filled in with ease, Shanahan doubled down on the fact that the 49ers’ depth chart will consist of Purdy and Lance.

Not Garoppolo. Not Tom Brady. Shanahan is perfectly confident with the guys he already has.

“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with,” Shanahan said. "So when you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around.”

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time 49ers fans heard, or thought they heard, the last of Garoppolo as in the NFL, nothing's off the table.

But if it really is the end of the Garoppolo era in San Francisco, The Faithful will always have respect for the play-caller who led the team to two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl appearance.

