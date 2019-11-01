Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers find new offensive gear in win over Cardinals

If Jimmy Garoppolo’s gonna be this good, the rest of the NFL is in real trouble.

The San Francisco quarterback, taking full advantage of new target Emmanuel Sanders, sliced and diced the Arizona Cardinals defense on Halloween to send the 49ers to an 8-0 start with an 28-25 victory.

It was a breakout night for Garoppolo who threw for a career-high four touchdowns while completing 28 of 37 pass attempts for 317 yards. And the 49ers needed every bit of it to stave of a late Cardinals rally to remain undefeated.

For a team that boasts an elite defense and the NFL’s second-ranked rushing attack, the performance was an emphatic statement: there are no weaknesses in San Francisco.

Garoppolo hasn’t been bad up to this point. He just hasn’t looked like the second coming of Tom Brady he was billed as when he backed up the Patriots quarterback in New England.

He completed 69.8 percent of his passes while average 212 yards per game with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions though San Francisco’s first seven games — standard game manager numbers for a team that relies on strengths elsewhere.

But the addition of Sanders — who arrived via trade from the Denver Broncos two weeks ago — has breathed new life into San Francisco’s passing game.

No longer is tight end Greg Kittle Garoppolo’s only high-level downfield receiving threat. Now he has a two-time Pro Bowler and legitimate No. 1 receiving option lining up wide.

With scat back Matt Brieda a threat to catch passes and break a big play every time he touches the ball while Tevin Coleman handles work inside the 20 and in short-yardage situations, the 49ers now boast a bonafide dynamic offense.

And with all due respect to a more-hyped Patriots unit, the 49ers will gladly line up their defense up next to anyone’s.

It all adds up to a team without a weak spot that looks ready to carry its new mantle as the team to beat in the NFC.

