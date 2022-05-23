Jimmy G or Trey Lance? 49ers George Kittle weighs in | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson is joined by San Francisco’s star tight end. Kittle explains how TEU, which he co-created with Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, and former Pro Bowl TE Greg Olsen, is growing in just its second year. They’re not only hoping to increase the number of participants from 49 to 80, but work together to bring the position of tight end to the forefront of football at all levels. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.