Jimmy G stays in SF (for now), Tom Brady's emotionally raw presser & AFC East/West previews

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

After the summer of endless speculation, Jimmy Garoppolo is...staying in San Francisco for the time being. The divisively reliable QB restructured his deal with the 49ers and likely at least start the year as the team's backup behind Trey Lance. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off today's podcast discussing what this means for Lance, Garoppolo and the 49ers organization as a whole that they are employing the league's highest paid backup.

Next, Charles & Frank discuss Tom Brady's recent press conference in Tampa Bay, where he uncovered a rarely-seen part of his personality; an emotionally raw glimpse into the inner workings of the future Hall of Famer.

In the remainder of the show, the guys preview the eight teams that comprise the AFC East & West: why there are few signs of optimism coming out of New England, why the Jets are poised to waste another year of Zach Wilson's youth, why the Chargers are poised to correct the franchise's cursed attempts at glory & if the Chiefs' defensive roster can keep their high-powered offense in games and more.

0:20 Jimmy Garoppolo restructures contract in San Francisco

10:30 Tom Brady's revealing press conference

21:45 Buffalo Bills

29:15 New England Patriots

33:55 Miami Dolphins

38:30 New York Jets

48:15 Las Vegas Raiders

52:05 Los Angeles Chargers

57:50 Denver Broncos

63:05 Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo restructured the final year of his contract with the team on Monday. (Photo Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts