Jimmy G shocking fades 49ers, picks Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jimmy Garoppolo made his pick for the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium and his answer might surprise you.

The former 49ers quarterback, in speaking to reporters at Super Bowl Radio Row on Friday, predicted Kansas City will defeat San Francisco in a shoot-out at the Raiders quarterback's home stadium. (h/t SB Nation's Kyle Posey)

Jimmy G’s score prediction for the Super Bowl: 35-31, Chiefs. — KP (@KP_Show) February 10, 2024

Garoppolo spent six-plus seasons with the 49ers after a midseason trade from the New England Patriots in 2017, leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl LIV appearance against the Chiefs four years ago.

The 49ers carried a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter of that game before suffering a heartbreaking loss after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a ferocious comeback to seal Garoppolo and the 49ers' fate.

It's safe to say Garoppolo's prediction did not sit well with 49ers fans ...

Bro the niners locker room would slide for him anytime his name would get slandered and this what he saying? pic.twitter.com/dOfE4ZES6x https://t.co/YwZmkmUXXf — CBASS (@seeaabass) February 10, 2024

Tell him to fill out a job application https://t.co/L0lkEteorU — Syd (@syd_the_catfish) February 10, 2024

Jimmy G officially dead to me. https://t.co/oKTRgwfhpa — Joe Patterson (@Patterdude) February 10, 2024

The 49ers will look to prove Garoppolo wrong and secure the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with a win over the defending champion Chiefs.

