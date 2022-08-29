Jimmy G off the market: Signs new, cheap deal with 49ers

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to Jimmy Garoppolo for years going back to his days with the New England Patriots. Whether it was the consistent longing for anything close to a decent quarterback or it was his dashing good looks and infectious smile, Garoppolo was the apple of many media and fans’ eyes.

Others would often point to his team’s win/loss record as proof that he was a good quarterback despite questions from past teammates.

This offseason, the San Francisco 49ers made it clear they were turning the keys to their offense over to second-year pro Trey Lance. With Garoppolo’s non-guaranteed contract set to cost over $26 million against the salary cap, everyone expected the former starter to be traded or released.

Instead, Monday came news that Jimmy G. and the Niners have agreed to a deal to keep him in uniform as the team’s backup:

The #49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest paid backup in the NFL, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A solution that keeps Jimmy G on the roster while making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward. pic.twitter.com/HZJf5Zc48m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

What is very telling about this deal is that Garoppolo took around a $20 million pay cut just to guarantee $6.5 million. He can make much more if he replaces Lance and plays well but that is only likely if Lance struggles.

In the end, Garoppolo did not find enough interest around the league to get more money than the Niners and San Francisco didn’t find the kind of trade interest that some in the media expected.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire