Associated Press

Jimmie Johnson's “childhood dream came true” on Wednesday when he drove an Indy car on the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the first time. Johnson and Romain Grosjean, barely a week removed from their rookie IndyCar seasons, both tested at Indianapolis Wednesday as part of the approval process to race the 500. Both will be eligible to return to Indianapolis at the next testing session but the drivers “owe IndyCar” more laps before they are cleared for the 500.