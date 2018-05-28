Jimmy Fallon hands out hilarious superlatives to Capitals players ahead of Stanley Cup Final

Making their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 20 years, the Capitals have the full attention of the entire hockey world.

That includes, apparently, Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, the host of NBC's The Tonight Show, dished out some superlatives for a handful of Caps and Golden Knights players prior to Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final on Monday night in Las Vegas, Nev.

Fallon takes some shots at Alex Ovechkin's haircut and Braden Holtby's beard, so we're sensing a real theme here.

Even if Caps fans don't take kindly to the fresh-faced Fallon coming at Holtby's glorious, perfectly-manicured man beard, they can take some solace in the fact that Fallon also roasts Marc Andre-Fleury.

Never a bad time for a good joke at a Penguins' player expense.

