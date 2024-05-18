Jimmy Clausen tried to charge Cam Newton $1 million for jersey number

You hear about it often, a rookie or free agent becomes a part of a new team, and the number they’re used to wearing is already taken. You’ll then hear stories of players offering cash, jewelry, or a present in order to get the number on their jersey that they want.

How much does that cost a player?

Well, former Notre Dame star quarterback Jimmy Clausen had a number in mind when the Carolina Panthers selected Cam Newton first overall in the 2011 NFL draft.

Cam Newton shared the story online recently. You can see the former Auburn great tell it in full below:

Cam Newton says Jimmy Clausen tried to charge him $1M for a Jersey number when he was in the NFL pic.twitter.com/j9tKjQLSsi — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) November 6, 2023

As for Clausen: If he knew Newton was coming to take his job then why not try and make a couple bucks along the way?

